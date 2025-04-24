HOUSTON -- Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler took a scary fall late in the first quarter and suffered a pelvis contusion that forced him out of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Butler went up to grab a defensive rebound off Amen Thompson's missed shot, and Thompson flew into him. Butler came crashing down on his tailbone area and immediately looked to be in pain. Thompson, who was jostling with Draymond Green prior to colliding with Butler, was down for a short moment before getting up.

Butler remained in the game briefly, making one of two free throws, but called to come out with 1:51 left in the first quarter. He clearly was struggling to move.

Butler moved gingerly as he went back to the locker room. The Warriors ruled Butler out for the game in the second quarter.

If Butler has to miss any further time, that would be a huge blow to Golden State. Entering Game 2, the Warriors were 25-8 (including regular-season, play-in and postseason games) since Butler made his debut with the team on Feb. 8 in Chicago.

He had 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals to help the Warriors steal Game 1 in Houston on Sunday.

Butler played a total of eight minutes Wednesday, leaving with three points and two rebounds.

Warriors starting guard Brandin Podziemski also played only eight minutes in the first half because of illness. He came into the game feeling ill from something he ate, coach Steve Kerr said. The team said in the first half that Podziemski was questionable to return. That forced Kerr to play Jonathan Kuminga, who had not played since the regular-season finale against the LA Clippers. Little-used point guard Pat Spencer also saw action in the second quarter.