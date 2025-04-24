Open Extended Reactions

Basketball isn't Victor Wembanyama's only talent.

The San Antonio Spurs center is spending time in Costa Rica this offseason, and took time out of his trip to hang out with locals and play some soccer.

Wembanyama displayed a deft touch despite his 7-foot-3 inch frame, and was the clear favorite to win any header that came his way. He appears to be making an excellent recovery from the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder that saw his season cut short. Wembanyama ended the 2024-25 season with 24.3 PPG, 11 RPG, 3.7 APG and 3.8 BPG before being shut down in late Feb. due to the blood clot.