MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant exited Thursday's Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a hip injury sustained during a hard fall with 3:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Morant crashed to the court after Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort fouled him on a high-flying attempt to finish on a fast break.

After a review, the officiating crew determined that the play did not merit a flagrant foul.

After being helped to his feet, Morant limped to the line to take his free throws, missing both. He immediately checked out of the game and hobbled to the locker room, removing his jersey as he entered the tunnel.

If Morant hadn't attempted the free throws, he would have been automatically ruled out of the game.

The Grizzlies ruled Morant out for the rest of the game as the second half started.

They led by 29 when he exited. He had 15 points and 5 assists in 16 minutes before getting injured.

Morant was limited to 50 games during the regular season, missing time because of a variety of injuries.

Morant suffered his most serious injury this season -- a posterior hip subluxation along with associated pelvic muscle strains -- when he took a hard fall after a midair collision in a Nov. 6 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the next eight games.