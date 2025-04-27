Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will sit out his third straight game Sunday when he misses Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting New York Knicks due to right knee inflammation.

Stewart, who originally was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is listed as out on the NBA injury report.

He has not played since the series opener on April 19, when he logged 19 minutes off the bench.

Paul Reed has backed up Jalen Duren in place of Stewart, who averaged 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 72 games during the regular season.

The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.