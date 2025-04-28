Myles Turner splashes a 3-pointer from the corner, capping an 8-0 run to start the game for the Pacers. (0:20)

Myles Turner started the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks emphatically Sunday.

The Pacers' center ran the court, received the ball from teammate Tyrese Haliburton at the top of the wing, took one dribble and slammed over Giannis Antetokounmpo -- shocking the Indiana bench.

The poster dunk came just 20 seconds into the second half and pushed Indiana's lead to 13.

Turner's slam gave him 16 points and an eighth assist for Haliburton. Turner had scored in double figures in the first two games of the series before scoring only six points in a Game 3 loss.

Indiana is looking to defeat Milwaukee in the first round for the second consecutive postseason.