INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 17 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.

The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season.

Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy playoff series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

In an effort to avoid a third straight first-round exit, Bucks coach Doc Rivers plugged guards AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Bobby Portis into the starting lineup. The Bucks were missing 10-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Game 4 on Sunday night.

As his season ended, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists. According to ESPN Research, he became the first player in postseason history to average at least 32 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists in his first five games of a single postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.