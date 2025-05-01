Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not let up on the Los Angeles Lakers after eliminating them 4-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Though they were underdogs coming into the series against the third-seeded Lakers, the sixth-seeded Timberwolves had zero fear, outscoring Los Angeles 127-85 over the course of the fourth quarters. This trend held up in Game 5's 103-96 win -- Los Angeles had closed to within one by the end of the third quarter, only to see Minnesota outscore it 22-16 in the fourth.

Rudy Gobert was the Wolves' hero in Game 5, scoring 27 points and pulling down 24 rebounds in a strong performance in the paint. Anthony Edwards contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds. Notably, no Lakers player had more than seven rebounds.

After the game, Timberwolves social media reminded the world that few outlets had believed in them heading into the series. According to ESPN BET, Los Angeles had the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals (+1300) while Minnesota was ninth (+4000). The victors started trolling the Lakers immediately afterward ... and kept going, and going and going.

Here are some of the best trolls from the Timberwolves after their series-clinching Game 5 win.

we were told in 5. pic.twitter.com/mx4zXwW0ow — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 1, 2025

new mural dropped in LA. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/1SlKvbgrCJ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 1, 2025

no more parties in LA. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/yuitVCzJPk — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 1, 2025