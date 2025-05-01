2025 NBA playoffs: Live updates, highlights from Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Clippers

The "Get Up" crew debates whether coach Tom Thibodeau should be held accountable for the Knicks' late-game collapse against the Pistons in Game 5. (2:13)

The Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers have their seasons on the line Thursday.

The Pistons will host the New York Knicks and the Clippers welcome the Denver Nuggets in Game 6s for both series.

Detroit already survived its first test, winning at New York on Tuesday 106-103 behind a stellar Cade Cunningham performance. The All-Star Pistons guard had 24 points plus 8 rebounds and 8 assists -- Cunningham joined Luka Doncic and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in their first five career playoff games, according to ESPN Research.

With the series tied at two wins apiece, Denver defeated LA 131-115 in Game 5 on the same night. It was the Jamal Murray Show for the Nuggets as the guard dropped 43 points alongside 7 assists and 5 rebounds. It marked his sixth career 40-point playoff game, breaking a tie with Nikola Jokic for the most in Nuggets history.

Will the Knicks and Nuggets be able to close it out tonight? Follow along for live updates.