Open Extended Reactions

After conversations with the Indiana Pacers' front office, Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, will not attend the team's home and road games for the foreseeable future, a Pacers spokesperson told ESPN.

This was a decision made by the team's front office, and John Haliburton was understanding and accepted the decision. The move comes after John Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a heated confrontation following Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, spurred by what Antetokounmpo called a "disrespectful" exchange on the floor.

The Pacers were celebrating Tyrese Haliburton's go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime that gave them a series-clinching 119-118 victory. According to Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton walked toward the Bucks star waving a towel and swearing at him.

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"I believe in being humble in victory," Antetokounmpo said after the game, which ended Milwaukee's season. "A lot of people out there that are like, no, when you win the game, you talk s--- and it's a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else. I disagree."

John Haliburton apologized on social media shortly after the game, writing: "I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

Tyrese Haliburton said he didn't know what happened until he got back to the locker room, but he agreed that his father was out of line and said he had a conversation with him as well.

"I don't agree with what transpired there from him," Haliburton said. "Basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.

"He needs to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there and I'll come to him to celebrate. But the emotions of the game got excited there. I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis. I don't think my pops was in the right at all there."

The Pacers will play at the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.