2025 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, highlights from Warriors-Rockets Game 7

It's the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series. The winner faces the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals, which begins Tuesday.

Golden State initially held a 3-1 lead but has since lost two straight to Houston, shifting momentum to the home side. It's the second Game 7 between the two squads: they also faced off in a Game 7 in the 2018 Western Conference finals. The Rockets lost that matchup after famously missing 27 straight 3-pointers.

A win will make Houston the 14th team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit and the first to do so three times in NBA postseason history, according to ESPN Research.

The Warriors have the benefit of rostering one of the best players in Game 7 history: Stephen Curry. He has averaged 32.6 points in Game 7s in his career, the fourth most by any player in NBA history (minimum three games), trailing only Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. He had 50 points in a Game 7 victory against the Sacramento Kings during their 2023 first-round series.

