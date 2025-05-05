Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Jazz and coach Will Hardy have agreed to a multiyear extension through 2031, owner Ryan Smith announced Monday.

"Will is a great leader, communicator, and ambassador for our org, and is a tremendous partner to [CEO Danny Ainge], [GM Justin Zanik], and me," Smith said in a social media post. "Our goal is to hang a banner, and Will is a huge part of this journey."

Hardy, 37, was hired to coach the Jazz prior to the 2022-23 season and has compiled an 85-161 record in his three seasons, with no playoff appearances. Utah won 37 games in his first season, 31 in his second and just 17 this season -- by far the worst record in franchise history and the worst record in the NBA this season.

Hardy has been tasked with the developmental years of the Jazz's rebuild. Utah didn't play anyone over the age of 27 in the final weeks of this season and finished the year with the youngest roster in the NBA.

"I'm humbled and honored," Hardy said, according to the team. "This is an incredible franchise. To be able to be committed to the next phase of our process is hard to explain. Moments like this are very surreal. I'm so excited."

There are some building blocks for this offseason. The Jazz currently have four picks in next month's draft, including two first-rounders, and have a 14% chance -- as good as anyone -- of winning the lottery and landing the No. 1 overall pick, which most expect will be Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.

The Jazz also have more financial freedom than most teams this summer because of expiring contracts and only one player -- Lauri Markkanen -- making more than $30 million next season.

Prior to joining the Jazz, Hardy worked as an assistant under the Spurs' Gregg Popovich (2015-2021) and the Celtics' Ime Udoka, reaching the NBA Finals in his only season with Boston in 2022.

He also served as an assistant with USA Basketball for the gold-medal-winning 2020 team at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Will's leadership has been invaluable to our program," Ainge said. "He has established a vision for our players and a strong foundation of core values, competitive habits, and growth mindset. He is one of the brightest young coaches in our league, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.