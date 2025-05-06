Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the New York Knicks with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Porzingis missed the second half of the Knicks' 108-105 win Monday with illness, which Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said might have been related to the virus Porzingis had that caused him to miss eight games in February and March.

"Since he came back, I think he's kind of been dealing with it and all fighting through it, working through it, doing the best that he can. And I think it was just too much for him in that game," Mazzulla said Tuesday. "He had been working through it since he's gotten back and he's done a great job of being available and it was just tough for him to continue yesterday. So we'll see how he handles that."

When Porzingis returned from the upper respiratory illness in March he played very well, averaging 24.4 points and shooting 59% over his first five games. But he has struggled offensively thus far in the postseason, shooting just 32% overall including 2-of-17 on 3-pointers in six games.

Celtics wing Sam Hauser, who sprained his right ankle in the Game 1 loss, did not practice and has been listed as doubtful for Game 2.