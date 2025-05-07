Brian Windhorst details the injuries of Cavaliers stars Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter and Darius Garland the day before Game 2 against the Pacers. (1:13)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were undermanned against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, but that didn't hinder Donovan Mitchell's ability to posterize a defender.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the Cavaliers guard received an inbounds pass then accelerated toward the basket from half court.

Waiting for him at the rim was Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, whom Mitchell dunked past in emphatic fashion -- slamming the ball home so hard that Mitchell fell to the hardwood.

OH MY GOODNESS DONOVAN MITCHELL 🤯



He's now up to 21 points in 18 minutes on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Hw5tXMi5rv — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2025

The dunk put Mitchell at 21 points in the first half. He scored or assisted on 36 of the Cavs' 61 points in the first half. Cleveland held a 61-50 lead at the break.

Down 1-0 in the series, three key Cavaliers' players sat out Game 2 because of injuries: Evan Mobley (ankle), Darius Garland (toe) and De'Andre Hunter (wrist).

Mitchell is coming off a 33-point effort in Game 1 -- his third 30-point-plus game of the postseason. He joined LeBron James (eight) as the only the Cavaliers with at least three 30-point-plus games in the first five games of a postseason.