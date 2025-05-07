Tyrese Haliburton gets the ball after a missed free throw, then nails a step-back 3 to steal the win for the Pacers in Game 2. (1:31)

Tyrese Haliburton called game in the Indiana Pacers' miraculous 120-119 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series Tuesday.

Down by two points with 27 seconds left, Indiana intercepted Cleveland's inbounds pass, giving it a chance to win the game. Haliburton attacked the basket but was fouled, sending him to the free throw line.

He made the first, missed the second but grabbed the ensuing rebound. Haliburton proceeded to splash a go-ahead step back 3-pointer over Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome with 1.1 seconds left. Cleveland's last-gasp heave couldn't beat the buzzer, giving Indiana a wild win. The Pacers lead the series 2-0.

The Pacers trailed by as many as 20 points in Game 2 and by seven with 48 seconds left. Since 1997-98, teams had won only three of 1,643 games when trailing by at least seven points in the final minute of the fourth quarter/overtime, according to ESPN Research. The Pacers have accounted for two of those wins this postseason.

The shocking Indiana victory prompted reaction from the sports world, including from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and a fellow Eastern Conference star guard.

TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!! @Pacers — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) May 7, 2025

Okaaaaay Tyreese!

Game em then — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 7, 2025

48 points and a loss? That melt down was so crazy ! Damm don!! Really wanted that one for spider! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 7, 2025

OMG WTHELLY — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) May 7, 2025

WOW 🤯 unreal finish#GoCers‼️ — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) May 7, 2025