2025 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, highlights from Warriors-Wolves Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a chance of going down 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors won the opening game 99-89 on Tuesday behind 24 points from Buddy Hield, while Jimmy Butler III had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

Stephen Curry exited that game because of an injury and was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Wednesday. He underwent an MRI and will be reevaluated in one week, the Warriors said. Though the team did not give an exact timeline for Curry's return, it will be based on how he responds to rehab for the first muscle strain injury of his career, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Minnesota will look to bounce back after a performance where it went 0-for-15 from deep in the first half, tied for the most misses without a make in a playoff half in the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN Research. Star guard Anthony Edwards also went 0-for-8 from the field during that half, tied for most misses without a make by a Timberwolves player in a playoff half in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98).

Will the Warriors return home with a 2-0 lead or will the Wolves even the series? Follow along for live updates from Game 2 of Warriors-Wolves.