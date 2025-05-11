Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC with 25 in a physical battle to edge the Nuggets in Game 4. (1:12)

DENVER -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally outplayed Denver in crunch time, beating the Nuggets 92-87 on Sunday to knot their second-round series at two games apiece.

The Thunder trailed 69-63 after three quarters and fell behind by eight when Peyton Watson started the fourth quarter by swishing a hook shot. But Oklahoma City used an 11-0 run fueled by reserves Cason Wallace, who had a pair of 3-pointers, and Aaron Wiggins, who added another, to take control.

Wallace's second 3-pointer put Oklahoma City ahead for good at 75-73.

"Great readiness by them," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Wallace and Wiggins' contributions. "They didn't play as many minutes the other night, so they had fresh legs and brought great energy to the game."

The Nuggets had outlasted the youngest team in the NBA with wins in Games 1 and 3, crediting their playoff experience and championship pedigree. And they looked poised to put the top-seeded team in the West on the cusp of elimination when Aaron Gordon's turnaround jumper made it 73-66.

This time, however, it was the Thunder who came up big down the stretch and the Nuggets who fumbled away the chance to put OKC in a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 is Tuesday night back in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder had a 43-point blowout of the Nuggets in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Christian Braun and Jamal Murray each had 17 points and Gordon scored 15. Michael Porter Jr. scored just three points after scoring 15 Friday night.

Clutch Time Offense - Game 4 OKC turned the tables on Denver in clutch time in Game 4, outscoring the Nuggets 12-0 in clutch time. Entering Sunday, Denver was outscoring OKC 28-11 in clutch time in this series. OKC DEN Pts 12<< 0 FG 4-7 0-5 FT 4-4 0-2 >>Gilgeous-Alexander scored or assisted on 8 pts

Wiggins and Wallace each added 11 points, and Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams each scored 10. Williams was 2-for-13 from the floor after scoring 32 in Game 3.

The teams played a physical, overtime game Friday night, not leaving Ball Arena until the early morning hours on Saturday. And the early Mother's Day start -- 1:30 p.m. local time -- led to some tired legs and a ton of errant shots.

Both teams went 3-for-22 from deep in the first half, and they slumbered through a combined 25-point first quarter, which tied an NBA playoff record for fewest points in the opening quarter. Their 33.5% combined shooting in the game was the lowest in a playoff game since Pacers vs. Pistons in 2004 (30.8%), according to ESPN Research.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.