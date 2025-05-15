Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discusses his big fourth quarter against the Nuggets that carried his team to a Game 5 win. (1:17)

The Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are a matchup between the likely 2025 NBA MVP and runner-up: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the regular season, aiding Oklahoma City's run to a league-best 68-14 record.

Jokic, a three-time MVP award winner, had one of his best seasons statistically. His 29.6 points and 10.2 assists per game were both career highs. He also averaged 12.7 rebounds, the second most of his career.

It's the eighth time since 1990 that the top two in MVP voting have met in a playoff series. Five of those occurrences have been in the NBA Finals -- and four of those included Michael Jordan. The team with the MVP winner has won five times.

Here's a look back at each NBA playoff series since 1990 that included the top two in MVP voting.

MVP: Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Runner-up: Harden, Houston Rockets

Series results: Rockets win 4-1

One of two times since 1990 that a runner-up has defeated the MVP winner in the playoffs occurred in 2017 when James Harden beat Russell Westbrook. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The last Thunder player to win the MVP award before Gilgeous-Alexander, Westbrook averaged a triple-double in the regular season en route to the award. Harden had a stellar year as well, with 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The former teammates matched up in the first round that postseason, with the No. 3 seed Rockets winning in five games.

Westbrook averaged a whopping 37.4 points alongside 11.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists. Harden averaged 33.2 points per game himself, marking the second time a runner-up has defeated the MVP in a series since 1990.

Stephen Curry vs. James Harden, 2015

MVP: Curry, Golden State Warriors

Runner-up: Harden, Rockets

Series results: Warriors win 4-1

Curry outdueled Harden not only to win MVP but also for a spot in the 2015 NBA Finals as the top two Western Conference seeds faced off.

In earning the first MVP of his career, Curry averaged 23.8 points and 7.7 assists in the regular season, including a league-high 286 3-pointers made. Harden enjoyed a breakout campaign with a then-career-high 27.4 points per game.

The 67-win Warriors opened a 3-0 series lead against the Rockets, eventually winning in five. Curry and Harden each had a 40-point game -- 40 for Curry in Game 3 and 45 for Harden in Game 4.

MVP: James, Miami Heat

Runner-up: Durant, Thunder

Series results: Heat win 4-1

LeBron James and Kevin Durant matching up in the 2012 NBA Finals is the last time an MVP winner and runner-up faced in the Finals. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler /NBAE via Getty Images)

The third MVP in four seasons for James came in trademark fashion as he averaged 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Durant held his own with 28.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, but he received just 24 first-place votes compared with James' 85.

Facing off in the 2012 NBA Finals, the two went head-to-head in a tight series. After a Game 1 Thunder victory, Durant and James scored 32 points each in Game 2, which the Heat won. Durant averaged just over 30 points in the series, while James averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

To date, this is the last time an MVP winner and runner-up faced off in the Finals.

Michael Jordan vs. Karl Malone, 1998

MVP: Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Runner-up: Malone, Utah Jazz

Series results: Bulls win 4-2

Arguably one of the most iconic series in NBA history, Jordan's fifth MVP campaign propelled him to his sixth championship. He averaged 28.7 points per game in the regular season, his lowest in a full campaign since he was a rookie. Malone averaged 27.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Jordan comfortably won the MVP, earning 1,084 total votes compared with Malone's 842. He proved why he won in the Finals against Malone and the Jazz, scoring at least 30 points in four of six games. Malone held his own, though, with 25.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

In the clinching Game 6, Jordan dropped 45 points and hit the go-ahead basket to cap Chicago's second three-peat of the decade.

Karl Malone vs. Michael Jordan, 1997

MVP: Malone, Jazz

Runner-up: Jordan, Bulls

Series results: Bulls win 4-2

Malone claimed his first MVP award in one of the closest races in league history. The Jazz star had 63 first-place votes and 986 total points compared with 52 and 957 for Jordan.

Even though Malone won the MVP, Jordan got the most important trophy that season -- the Larry O'Brien. He averaged 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the Finals, while Malone tallied 23.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Michael Jordan vs. Clyde Drexler, 1992

MVP: Jordan, Bulls

Runner-up: Drexler, Portland Trail Blazers

Series results: Bulls win 4-2

Jordan and Drexler were often compared to each other heading into the 1992 Finals, and the MVP race only added to those discussions. Jordan took care of that one comfortably, earning 900 total votes while Drexler had 561. The Finals brought a similar result.

In Game 1 of the Finals, Jordan erupted for a 35-point first-half performance that included the iconic "shrug" after he connected on his sixth 3-pointer in the second quarter. Jordan dominated the Trail Blazers, averaging 35.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Drexler averaged 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson, 1991

MVP: Jordan, Bulls

Runner-up: Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

Series results: Bulls win 4-1

Jordan earned 891 of a maximum 960 votes to win the MVP in 1991. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

The second of Jordan's five MVP awards was the first one that coincided with a championship. His strong regular season included 31.5 points per game, and he earned 891 of a maximum 960 votes. Lakers star Johnson averaged 19.4 points and 12.5 assists.

Facing one of the NBA's biggest names on the brightest stage, Jordan elevated his play to win a title. He averaged 31.2 points and 11.4 assists per game as the Bulls won the series in five.