          Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet headline celeb sightings at Celtics-Knicks

          Porzingis gets up for Celtics putback slam (0:16)

          Kristaps Porzingis swoops in to grab an offensive rebound and slam it home for the Celtics vs. the Knicks. (0:16)

          Erika LeFlouria
          May 13, 2025, 01:06 AM

          The stars came flocking to Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Monday.

          Director Spike Lee and actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller are usual attendees for Knicks games, but tonight brought other notable names courtside.

          From rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs to comedian Tracy Morgan, here are some of the biggest names in attendance.

          Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

          Bad Bunny

          Spike Lee

          Tracy Morgan

          Mary J. Blige

          Ben Stiller