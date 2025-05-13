The stars came flocking to Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Monday.
Director Spike Lee and actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller are usual attendees for Knicks games, but tonight brought other notable names courtside.
From rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs to comedian Tracy Morgan, here are some of the biggest names in attendance.
Celeb row is PACKED for Game 4 🔥 — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025
📺 Celtics-Knicks on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IK0Xt7Y00Q
