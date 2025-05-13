Kristaps Porzingis swoops in to grab an offensive rebound and slam it home for the Celtics vs. the Knicks. (0:16)

The stars came flocking to Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on Monday.

Director Spike Lee and actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller are usual attendees for Knicks games, but tonight brought other notable names courtside.

From rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs to comedian Tracy Morgan, here are some of the biggest names in attendance.

Celeb row is PACKED for Game 4 🔥



📺 Celtics-Knicks on ESPN pic.twitter.com/IK0Xt7Y00Q — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Spike Lee

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Tracy Morgan

Elsa/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Stiller