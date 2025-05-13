Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Edwards' 30-point, five-assist performance against the Golden State Warriors on Monday impressed a legend.

MVP chants rang out as Edwards exited the court at the Chase Center after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-110 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. He then approached former Seattle SuperSonics point guard Gary Payton and greeted him with a hug.

What did Edwards receive in return? A signed throwback SuperSonics Payton jersey.

"I went up to him because of course I hear all the stuff about him, and then I go watch film on him and he was really like that," Edwards said. "I told him like, 'man I'm a big fan and I love the way you guarded man.' And even offensively, he had a lot of game."

Edwards also complimented Payton's son, Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

"His son kind of plays defense similar to him. His son [is] super handsy [and] physical," Edwards said.

Edwards is currently averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and four assists in the Western Conference semifinals. His 30 points in Game 4 secured his 13th 30-point game in his postseason career, according to ESPN Research.