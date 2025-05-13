Kendrick Perkins weighs in on what he's seeing from the Knicks and Celtics after New York's victory in Game 4. (1:13)

Not all of the NBA's postseason awards carry the prestige of Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year.

Just ask Josh Hart, who received his trophy on Tuesday for the league's "minutes champion" honor. The New York Knicks guard, true to comedic form, seemed to be more amused by the prize than honored.

"Minutes champion?" Hart captioned his photo of the trophy on his Instagram story, complete with laughing emojis. "Guess I got my cardio in this year."

Josh Hart = NBA minutes champ 😅 pic.twitter.com/oqu0vZSHCt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2025

Hart averaged 37.6 minutes per game this season for the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau, the most of any player, according to NBA.com.

The guard became the first Knick to finish as the NBA's minutes champ since Julius Randle topped the league with 37.6 minutes per game in 2020-21. Hart has averaged 30.4 minutes for his career and 37.25 minutes per game across New York's first four games in its current playoff series with the Boston Celtics.