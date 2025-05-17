Open Extended Reactions

For just the second time this century, the New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday, winning the series 4-1. New York won the first two games of the series and a key Game 4 to set up its decisive victory.

Since the 1999-2000 season, the last time the Knicks were in the Conference finals, they've had three chances to reach that stage again -- 2013, 2023 and 2024. Each time they came up short, including a seven-game series with the Indiana Pacers last season.

Here's a look back at what the world looked like the last time the Knicks were in the conference finals -- May 23, 2000.

Thibodeau, Brunson on familiar bench

Tom Thibodeau and Rick Brunson were both with the Knicks when the franchise last played for a spot in the NBA Finals. (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Since the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as head coach in 2020, they've reached the postseason four times after missing it for seven straight campaigns.

Thibodeau had prior experience in New York -- he was an assistant coach for the franchise from 1996 to 2003, including when the Knicks made their last conference finals.

A player Thibodeau coached on that team? Rick Brunson, the father of Knicks star Jalen Brunson. The elder Brunson appeared in two games against Indiana and is currently a Knicks assistant coach, a position he has been in since the 2022-23 season. New York signed Jalen in the prior offseason.

Carlos Santana dominating charts

Just months removed from his first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Smooth," Carlos Santana followed up with another one. "Maria Maria" spent another week at No. 1 as the the Knicks were four wins away from the 2000 NBA Finals.

The track lasted 10 weeks at No. 1 and 26 total on the charts. Featuring hip-hop duo The Product G&B, the song won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Other songs in the top 10 included "Breathe" by Faith Hill at No. 2, "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child at No. 7, "Bye Bye Bye" by *NSYNC at No. 9 and "Try Again" by Aaliyah at No. 10.

'Gladiator' in midst of epic run

The epic historical film "Gladiator" was released May 5, 2000 and went on to be the second-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide at $460,583,960. It was nominated for a whopping 12 Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards.

"Gladiator" took home Oscars for best picture, best actor, best costume design, best sound and best visual effects.

Lakers nearing miraculous comeback

Though the Knicks fell in six games to the Pacers, the Western Conference finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers was a seven-game classic.

Having previously been down three games to one, the Blazers forced a decisive Game 7 at the then-Staples Center.

Portland held a 15-point lead with just 10 minutes remaining, but the Lakers stormed back to win, capped off by an iconic alley-oop from Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O'Neal. It gave Los Angeles a six-point lead with 41 seconds left that it never relinquished.