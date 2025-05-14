It's win or go home for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Coming into their series against the New York Knicks as a heavy favorite, the Celtics have experienced disaster after disaster. After blowing double-digit leads in Games 1 and 2, they looked to regain their form with a decisive victory in Game 3. Game 4, however, might have changed the course of the franchise. Jayson Tatum was injured late in a 121-113 loss and required surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Celtics will look to stave off elimination without him.
The Warriors will have to do the same without Stephen Curry, who's out with a hamstring injury. They'll have their work cut out for them. After losing Game 1, the Minnesota Timberwolves have roared back with three wins in a row, including a 117-110 Game 4 victory in which Julius Randle (31 points) and Anthony Edwards (30 points) balled out.
Will the two series end tonight? Follow along with both games right here.