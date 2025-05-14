        <
          Warriors' Draymond Green fined for questioning refs' integrity

          Draymond in disbelief after fouling out in the 4th quarter (0:47)

          Draymond Green is appalled after he fouls out in the fourth quarter vs. the Timberwolves. (0:47)

          • Ohm YoungmisukMay 14, 2025, 07:42 PM
          MINNEAPOLIS -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for "making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials" during a 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3.

          Green's fine was for a comment made after he had fouled out, referring to the point spread of 5.5 points among sportsbooks for Game 3, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

          He fouled out with 4:38 remaining in the game and the Wolves leading 84-82. Cameras caught Green on the sideline mouthing the 5.5-point spread during a timeout with the Wolves leading 102-94 with 15.2 seconds remaining.

          The trailing Warriors took two 3-pointers after that timeout, with Jonathan Kuminga hitting a 3 with 5.3 seconds remaining to make the final score 102-97.

          Green has received a league-high five technical fouls this postseason and would have to serve a one-game suspension if the total reaches seven. He also has been called for two flagrant fouls.

          According to Spotrac, Green has been fined $992,000 in his career, with $185,000 coming for actions toward officials. He also has been docked $3.2 million for suspensions.

