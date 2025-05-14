With the surgery on the right Achilles tendon he ruptured on Monday now complete, Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is officially on the road to recovery.
Tatum shared a postsurgery photo on Instagram on Wednesday, expressing appreciation for the well-wishes offered to him by the NBA community and beyond.
"Thankful for all the love and support," Tatum captioned the photo of him flashing a thumbs-up, adding a praying hands emoji.
Tatum's injury came in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 between the Celtics and New York Knicks, with Tatum tallying 42 points and eight rebounds on the night until that point.
A number of notable names offered their support to Tatum in the comments of his post, including former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and actor Donnie Wahlberg. Rodriguez commented a heart and a praying hands emoji, while Wahlberg wrote "Much Love JT!" LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes were among those to wish Tatum well on X the night of the injury.
The Celtics will look to stay alive without Tatum in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday night.