Why Stephen A. believes the Timberwolves should be title favorites (2:13)

After eliminating the Golden State Warriors in five games in the Western Conference semifinals, the Minnesota Timberwolves aren't letting up.

The sixth-seeded Timberwolves took Game 5 in front of their home crowd on Wednesday 121-110. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 29 points, paired with eight rebounds and five assists. Anthony Edwards contributed with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists. The Warriors -- who were without Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury -- shot just 43.3% from the field.

Following Minnesota's win to return to the Western Conference finals, their social media team opened the gates for jabs at Golden State.

Here are some of the best trolls from the Timberwolves after their win.

'Night night'

The "night night" is Curry's signature celebration. The Timberwolves poked fun and reversed the tables with a picture of Edwards hitting the celebration. Adding salt to the wound? They put the picture next to a video of the Minnesota star doing the gesture alongside Curry after the pair won Olympic gold with Team USA last summer.

'Wolves Back'

The Timberwolves recreated the intro to the hit 1980s and '90s TV show "Full House," which took place in the Warriors' hometown of San Francisco.

what ever happened to predictability? pic.twitter.com/lZXHbLjtks — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 15, 2025

Timberwolves conquer the Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is an iconic landmark in the Bay Area. But the Wolves took the liberty of giving it a Minnesota-themed makeover.

Minnesota will take on the winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. The series will begin on May 20.