NBA Finals history: Top player and team records and stats

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA Finals are the ultimate in professional basketball, a best-of-seven series between the Western and Eastern Conference champions to decide the season title.

The Philadelphia Warriors (now the Golden State Warriors) defeated the Chicago Stags 4-1 in the league's first Finals in 1947.

The winner of the NBA Finals is awarded the Larry O'Brien Trophy, named after the league's former commissioner who served from 1975 to 1984.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will face off in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Check out notable NBA Finals facts and stats:

Franchise with the most NBA Finals appearances

Minneapolis Lakers/Los Angeles Lakers, 32

Franchise with the most NBA titles

Boston Celtics, 18

Franchise with the most NBA Finals series losses

Lakers, 15

Franchise with the most consecutive NBA Finals appearances without a loss

Boston Celtics, eight (1958-59 to 1965-66)

Franchise with the most points scored in an NBA Finals game

Boston Celtics, 148 (1985 Game 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Player with the most career NBA titles

Bill Russell, 11

Player with the most career points in the NBA Finals

Jerry West, 1,679

Player with the most career blocks in the NBA Finals

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 116

Player with the most career steals in the NBA Finals

Magic Johnson, 102

Player with the most points scored in an NBA Finals game

Elgin Baylor, 61 (1962 Game 5 at Boston Celtics)

Player with the most field goal attempts in an NBA Finals game

Rick Barry, 48 (1967 Game 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

Player with the most 3-point attempts in an NBA Finals game

Stephen Curry, 17 (2018 Game 2 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

Player with the most made 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game

Stephen Curry, nine (2018 Game 2 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

Player with the most made 3-pointers without a miss in an NBA Finals game

Five, done twice (Danny Green in 2013 Game 2 at Miami Heat; Mike Miller in 2013 Game 3 at San Antonio Spurs)

Player with the most missed 3-pointers without a make in an NBA Finals game

John Starks, 11 (1994 Game 7 at Houston Rockets)

Player with the most free throw attempts in an NBA Finals game

Shaquille O'Neal, 39 (2000 Game 2 vs. Indiana Pacers)

Player with the most made free throws in an NBA Finals game

Dwyane Wade, 21 (2006 Game 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks)

Player with the most assists in an NBA Finals game

Magic Johnson, 21 (1984 Game 3 vs. Boston Celtics)

Player with the most steals in an NBA Finals game

Robert Horry, seven (1995 Game 2 at Orlando Magic)

Player with the most blocks in an NBA Finals game

Dwight Howard, nine (2009 Game 4 vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Player with the most rebounds in an NBA Finals game

Bill Russell, 40 (twice)

Player with the most points per game in an NBA Finals series

Michael Jordan, 41.0 (1993 vs. Phoenix Suns)

Player with the most assists per game in an NBA Finals series

Magic Johnson, 14.0 (1985 vs. Boston Celtics)

Player with the most rebounds per game in an NBA Finals series

Bill Russell, 29.5 (1959 vs. Minneapolis Lakers)

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.