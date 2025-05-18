Relive Kobe Bryant's final performance as a Laker in which he recorded an astonishing 60 points on April 13, 2016. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

The eldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, Natalia, graduated from the University of Southern California on Friday and had a special detail on her sash.

Natalia included her late father's iconic Nike sheath logo at the top, hovering right on her heart.

Natalia graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts. Congratulations poured in from USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and actor Michael B. Jordan, among others.

The logo debuted in 2005 and is a staple of Kobe's Nike sneakers and merchandise.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend will also have his distinct mark at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Designed by Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, the emblem variation is inspired by his logo and black mamba spirit.

"We designed this emblem in his honor," Vanessa Bryant said. "We hope this inspires the Mamba mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian. We're so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games. I know Kobe would be so proud to host the Games in this great city."

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.