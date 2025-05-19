Tyrese Haliburton joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to surprise a Pacers fan with tickets to Game 4 against the Knicks. (1:53)

An Indiana Pacers fan who was pelted by bags of garbage and heckled for donning a Tyrese Haliburton jersey on the streets of New York City has been invited by the Pacers star to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.

Hans Perez appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday afternoon and revealed he was a firefighter and a lifelong Pacers fan -- showing off a Pacers tattoo on his wrist -- before he was surprised by Haliburton with the good news.

"Everybody in our organization wants to make sure you're taking care of," Haliburton said on a video call from Indianapolis after the team practiced Monday. "All the team's excited to meet you. It's all we've been talking about."

Perez was followed on the streets by a large crowd of Knicks fans, who were celebrating after Friday's victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After getting hit twice with bags of garbage, Perez continued to walk away as the crowd continued to follow him and heckle him in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

Both Haliburton and McAfee expressed sympathy for Perez's situation and invited him, along with a guest, to Game 4 in Indiana next Tuesday.

"I'm pretty sure we can work something out," Perez said about getting the day off work. He also thanked Haliburton and began a "Let's Go Pacers" chant.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between New York and Indiana begins Wednesday night in New York.