NEW YORK -- San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, the league's rookie of the year, was the only unanimous first-team selection for the All-Rookie team.

Castle, who averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, was the only player to get first-team votes from all 100 members of the global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cast ballots to decide most of the NBA's annual awards.

He was joined on the first team by Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher (who was one vote away from unanimous status), Memphis teammates Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, and Washington's Alex Sarr.

Castle played 80 games as a rookie, starting in 47, and led all rookies in total points (1,190), made field goals (423) and steals (74). He hit more than 100 more free throws (249) than any other first-year player. He was the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan to finish his first season ranked in the top two on the team in both points and assists.

The second-team selections were Miami's Kel'el Ware, Chicago's Matas Buzelis, New Orleans' Yves Missi, Portland's Donovan Clingan and Washington's Bub Carrington.

Edey (73 first-team votes, 27 second-team votes) joined Castle and Risacher as the only players to appear somewhere on all 100 ballots. Wells was on 99 ballots, Sarr was on 96 and Ware was on 94.

Utah's Isaiah Collier was one point shy of tying Carrington for the final spot on the second team.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.