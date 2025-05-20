NBA conference finals history: Winners, records and stats

Open Extended Reactions

The National Basketball Association, initially called the Basketball Association of America, was founded in 1946. It first realigned into two conferences -- the Eastern Conference and Western Conference -- prior to the 1970-71 season. Since then, the conference finals have been the penultimate round of the NBA playoffs.

Two best-of-seven series decide the champions of the two respective conferences. The NBA first awarded conference championship trophies in 2001. In 2022, both trophies were redesigned and named the Bob Cousy Trophy for the Eastern Conference and the Oscar Robertson Trophy for the Western Conference, in honor of the two players who were key in developing the National Basketball Players Association.

Also in 2022, the NBA began awarding conference finals Most Valuable Player awards. The Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals MVP award and Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award are presented to the top performing player in each conference final series. The awards are named for the two players credited with taking the league to new heights in the 1980s.

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals and the winner of the Western Conference finals face off in the NBA Finals for the NBA championship.

In 2025, the Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, while the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

Here are key facts and stats from NBA conference finals history:

Eastern Conference finals

Player with the most points in a Eastern Conference finals game

Michael Jordan, 54 (1993 Game 4 vs. New York Knicks)

Player with the most assists in an Eastern Conference finals game

Kevin Loughery, 16 (1971 Game 2 at New York Knicks)

Player with the most rebounds in an Eastern Conference finals game

Bismack Biyombo, 26 (2016 Game 3 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers); Wes Unseld, 26 (1971 Game 3 at New York Knicks)

Player with the most steals in an Eastern Conference finals game

Jimmy Butler, six (2023 Game 1 at Boston Celtics); Paul George, six (2014 Game 5 vs. Miami Heat); Scottie Pippen, six (1991 Game 1 vs. Detroit Pistons); Julius Erving, six (1985 Game 2 at Boston Celtics)

Player with the most blocks in an Eastern Conference finals game

Caldwell Jones, eight (1978 Game 2 vs. Washington Bullets)

Player with the most made 3-pointers in an Eastern Conference finals game

Ray Allen, nine (2001 Game 6 vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

Player with the most made free throws in an Eastern Conference finals game

LeBron James, 18 twice (2012 Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics; 2009 Game 3 at Orlando Magic)

Player with the most points per game in a single Eastern Conference finals series

LeBron James, 38.5 (2009 vs. Orlando Magic)

Player with the most assists per game in a single Eastern Conference finals series

Rajon Rondo, 11.3 (2012 vs. Miami Heat)

Player with the most rebounds per game in a single Eastern Conference finals series

Wes Unseld, 19.3 (1971 vs. New York Knicks)

Team with the most points in an Eastern Conference finals game

Detroit Pistons, 145 (1987 Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics)

Team with the greatest win margin in an Eastern Conference finals game

Cleveland Cavaliers, +44 (2017 Game 2 at Boston Celtics - 130-86)

Eastern Conference finals winners list

2024: Boston Celtics (def. Indiana Pacers 4-0)

2023: Miami Heat (def. Boston Celtics 4-3)

2022: Boston Celtics (def. Miami Heat 4-2

2021: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Atlanta Hawks 4-2)

2020: Miami Heat (def. Boston Celtics 4-2)

2019: Toronto Raptors (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-2)

2018: Cleveland Cavaliers (def. Boston Celtics 4-3)

2017: Cleveland Cavaliers (def. Boston Celtics 4-1)

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers (def. Toronto Raptors 4-2)

2015: Cleveland Cavaliers (def. Atlanta Hawks 4-0)

2014: Miami Heat (def. Indiana Pacers 4-2)

2013: Miami Heat (def. Indiana Pacers 4-3)

2012: Miami Heat (def. Boston Celtics 4-3)

2011: Miami Heat (def. Chicago Bulls 4-1)

2010: Boston Celtics (def. Orlando Magic 4-2)

2009: Orlando Magic (def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2)

2008: Boston Celtics (def. Detroit Pistons 4-2)

2007: Cleveland Cavaliers (def. Detroit Pistons 4-2)

2006: Miami Heat (def. Detroit Pistons 4-2)

2005: Detroit Pistons (def. Miami Heat 4-3)

2004: Detroit Pistons (def. Indiana Pacers 4-2)

2003: New Jersey Nets (def. Detroit Pistons 4-0)

2002: New Jersey Nets (def. Boston Celtics 4-2)

2001: Philadelphia 76ers (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-3)

2000: Indiana Pacers (def. New York Knicks 4-2)

1999: New York Knicks (def. Indiana Pacers 4-2)

1998: Chicago Bulls (def. Indiana Pacers 4-3)

1997: Chicago Bulls (def. Miami Heat 4-1)

1996: Chicago Bulls (def. Orlando Magic 4-0)

1995: Orlando Magic (def. Indiana Pacers 4-3)

1994: New York Knicks (def. Indiana Pacers 4-3)

1993: Chicago Bulls (def. New York Knicks 4-2)

1992: Chicago Bulls (def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2)

1991: Chicago Bulls (def. Detroit Pistons 4-0)

1990: Detroit Pistons (def. Chicago Bulls 4-3)

1989: Detroit Pistons (def. Chicago Bulls 4-2)

1988: Detroit Pistons (def. Boston Celtics 4-2)

1987: Boston Celtics (def. Detroit Pistons 4-3)

1986: Boston Celtics (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-0)

1985: Boston Celtics (def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-1)

1984: Boston Celtics (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-1)

1983: Philadelphia 76ers (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-1)

1982: Philadelphia 76ers (def. Boston Celtics 4-3)

1981: Boston Celtics (def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-3)

1980: Philadelphia 76ers (def. Boston Celtics 4-1)

1979: Washington Bullets (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-3)

1978: Washington Bullets (def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-2)

1977: Philadelphia 76ers (def. Houston Rockets 4-2)

1976: Boston Celtics (def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2)

1975: Washington Bullets (def. Boston Celtics 4-2)

1974: Boston Celtics (def. New York Knicks 4-1)

1973: New York Knicks (def. Boston Celtics 4-3)

1972: New York Knicks (def. Boston Celtics 4-1)

1971: Baltimore Bullets (def. New York Knicks 4-3)

Western Conference finals

Player with the most points in a Western Conference finals game

Dirk Nowitzki, 50 (2006 Game 5 vs. Phoenix Suns)

Player with the most assists in a Western Conference finals game

Magic Johnson, 24 (1984 Game 2 vs. Phoenix Suns)

Player with the most rebounds in a Western Conference finals game

Wilt Chamberlain, 30 (1973 Game 2 vs. Golden State Warriors)

Player with the most steals in a Western Conference finals game

Lionel Hollins, eight (1977 Game 2 at Los Angeles Lakers)

Player with the most blocks in a Western Conference finals game

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, eight (1977 Game 3 at Portland Trail Blazers)

Player with the most made 3-pointers in a Western Conference finals game

Klay Thompson, 11 (2016 Game 6 at Oklahoma City Thunder)

Player with the most made free throws in a Western Conference finals game

Dirk Nowitzki, 24 (2011 Game 1 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder)

Player with the most points per game in a single Western Conference finals series

Amar'e Stoudemire, 37.0 (2005 vs. San Antonio Spurs]

Player with the most assists per game in a single Western Conference finals series

Magic Johnson, 16.2 (1986 vs. Houston Rockets)

Player with the most rebounds per game in a single Western Conference finals series

Wilt Chamberlain, 23.6 (1973 vs. Golden State Warriors)

Team with the most points in a Western Conference finals game

Los Angeles Lakers, 153 (1985 Game 5 vs. Denver Nuggets)

Team with the greatest win margin in a Western Conference finals game

Los Angeles Lakers, +56 (1973 Game 3 at Golden State Warriors - 126-70)

Western Conference finals winners list

2024: Dallas Mavericks (def. Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1)

2023: Denver Nuggets (def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-0)

2022: Golden State Warriors (def. Dallas Mavericks 4-1)

2021: Phoenix Suns (def. LA Clippers 4-2)

2020: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Denver Nuggets 4-1)

2019: Golden State Warriors (def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-0)

2018: Golden State Warriors (def. Houston Rockets 4-3)

2017: Golden State Warriors (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-0)

2016: Golden State Warriors (def. Oklahoma City Thunder 4-3)

2015: Golden State Warriors (def. Houston Rockets 4-1)

2014: San Antonio Spurs (def. Oklahoma City Thunder 4-2)

2013: San Antonio Spurs (def. Memphis Grizzlies 4-0)

2012: Oklahoma City Thunder (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-2)

2011: Dallas Mavericks (def. Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1)

2010: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Phoenix Suns 4-2)

2009: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Denver Nuggets 4-2)

2008: Los Angeles Lakers (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-1)

2007: San Antonio Spurs (def. Utah Jazz 4-1)

2006: Dallas Mavericks (def. Phoenix Suns 4-2)

2005: San Antonio Spurs (def. Phoenix Suns 4-1)

2004: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2)

2003: San Antonio Spurs (def. Dallas Mavericks 4-2)

2002: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Sacramento Kings 4-3)

2001: Los Angeles Lakers (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-0)

2000: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-3)

1999: San Antonio Spurs (def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-0)

1998: Utah Jazz (def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-0)

1997: Utah Jazz (def. Houston Rockets 4-2)

1996: Seattle SuperSonics (def. Utah Jazz 4-3)

1995: Houston Rockets (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-2)

1994: Houston Rockets (def. Utah Jazz 4-1)

1993: Phoenix Suns (def. Seattle SuperSonics 4-3)

1992: Portland Trail Blazers (def. Utah Jazz 4-2)

1991: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-2)

1990: Portland Trail Blazers (def. Phoenix Suns 4-2)

1989: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Phoenix Suns 4-0)

1988: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Dallas Mavericks 4-3)

1987: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Seattle SuperSonics 4-0)

1986: Houston Rockets (def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1)

1985: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Denver Nuggets 4-1)

1984: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Phoenix Suns 4-2)

1983: Los Angeles Lakers (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-2)

1982: Los Angeles Lakers (def. San Antonio Spurs 4-0)

1981: Houston Rockets (def. Kansas City Kings 4-1)

1980: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Seattle SuperSonics 4-1)

1979: Seattle SuperSonics (def. Phoenix Suns 4-3)

1978: Seattle SuperSonics (def. Denver Nuggets 4-2)

1977: Portland Trail Blazers (def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-0)

1976: Phoenix Suns (def. Golden State Warriors 4-3)

1975: Golden State Warriors (def. Chicago Bulls 4-3)

1974: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Chicago Bulls 4-0)

1973: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Golden State Warriors 4-1)

1972: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-2)

1971: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1)

