2025 NBA Playoffs: Live updates, highlights from Pacers-Knicks Game 1

It's an Eastern Conference finals matchup rooted in history as the Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks in Game 1 on Wednesday.

This is the ninth time the two teams have faced off in the postseason. That's tied for the most playoff series between opponents since their first meeting in 1993, according to ESPN Research. Four of those nine matchups, including this season, have come in the conference finals -- tied for the most meetings in the conference finals between opposing teams since conferences were established in 1970-71.

Last season, Indiana defeated New York in seven games of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton added his own chapter in the rivalry, wearing a hoodie after the game with Reggie Miller's iconic choke signal, which the Hall of Famer aimed at Spike Lee in the 1994 series after helping Indiana come back to defeat New York in Game 5.

The Knicks are on a high after eliminating the defending champion Boston Celtics in six games, while the Pacers beat the team with the second-best record in the NBA -- the Cleveland Cavaliers -- in five.

Who will take Game 1 of Pacers-Knicks?