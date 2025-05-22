The "NBA Today" crew reacts to Shams Charania's report that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win the NBA MVP award. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP award came with a price that he's running up with his teammates.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was voted MVP on Wednesday, a day after he scored 31 points to lead his team to a 114-88 win over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

After being selected MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander shared his gratitude by purchasing Rolex watches for his fellow Thunder teammates.

A season after he was a runner-up to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander received 71 of the 100 votes in first-place balloting. Jokic received the other 29 as the runner-up.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the third Oklahoma City player to win MVP, joining Kevin Durant (2014) and Russell Westbrook (2017).

He led the league with 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field.

In the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists.