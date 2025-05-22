        <
          Wolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50K for postgame profanity

          • Dave McMenaminMay 22, 2025, 01:52 AM
          OKLAHOMA CITY -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," the NBA announced Wednesday.

          Following the Wolves' 114-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday, Edwards lamented during his postgame news conference that he "only took 13 f---ing shots" in the defeat.

          Edwards finished with 18 points in the game, his second-lowest scoring output of the postseason.

          The fine bumped the 23-year-old's total discipline bill by the league to $430,000 for the season.

          Oklahoma City leads the best-of-seven series 1-0, with Game 2 on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).