The 2025 Eastern Conference finals are a matchup straight out of the 1990s, but the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers also have fresh beef to bicker over.

New York and Indiana have faced off in the postseason eight times, including six in an eight-year span. The last time the Knicks were playing for a spot in the Finals was in 2000 -- losing to the Pacers in six games.

One of the more iconic moments of the rivalry took place in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals. Pacers legend Reggie Miller did a choking celebration aimed at Knicks fan Spike Lee after scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

Of course, current Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton replicated Miller's choke celebration after hitting a game-tying basket in Game 1 of the 2025 series to send it to overtime on Wednesday. As he did the choke, Haliburton pointed to Miller, who was broadcasting the game for TNT and witnessed the moment in person.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, a series Indiana won in seven games. It sparked a modernized version of a rivalry dating back to 1993.

Here's a look at a modern mini-beef history between the Knicks and Pacers.

Tapping into the past

Game 7 at Madison Square Garden last year ended in a 130-109 Pacers victory in which they shot a whopping 67% from the field. Haliburton led Indiana with 26 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

After the game, he rocked a special hoodie on the podium with an image of Miller's famous choking gesture at Lee. Haliburton revealed that the two send texts to each other every day, but he downplayed the look.

"I mean, I'm just wearing a hoodie," he said. "I like to be comfy on the plane."

Spicy interaction between Haliburton, Hart

Haliburton and the Pacers' 2023-24 season ended after a sweep in the conference finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who went on to win the NBA championship. Haliburton acknowledged the end of his fourth NBA campaign with a post on Instagram, highlighting his outfits that season.

Knicks guard Josh Hart had a harsh assessment of Haliburton's fits. The two-time All-Star had a clever response as Hart assisted in ESPN's coverage of the NBA Finals.

A meeting in the ring

Just over a month after their meeting on the hardwood, Haliburton and Knicks star Jalen Brunson took it to the ring -- sort of.

A noted WWE fan, Haliburton entered the ring with Logan Paul during a June SmackDown at MSG. Haliburton spotted Brunson sitting ringside, and the two engaged in a brief stare-down.

Later on in the match, Haliburton grabbed brass knuckles to help Paul, but not without Brunson stepping up. He and Haliburton exchanged words and went face-to-face before officials broke it up.

Then, with Haliburton in the ring with Paul, Brunson grabbed a steel chair and slid in the ring himself to defend LA Knight. Brunson and Knight held their ground as Haliburton and Paul stepped out -- concluding a tense WWE run-in.