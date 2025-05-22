Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

The Warriors said Thursday that Moody is expected to be ready for the start of training camp for next season.

Moody started 34 games this season, including the last 28 games of the regular season. Moody scored in double figures in 15 of those 28 games, playing his best basketball of the season after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler.

Moody, 22, started the first two games of the playoffs in the first round before coach Steve Kerr tweaked Golden State's starting lineup. Moody struggled with his shot in the postseason, shooting just 35% from the field before requiring surgery on his thumb.

In his fourth season, Moody averaged a career-high 9.8 points per game and flashed the two-way potential that made him the 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

"I thought the picture became much clearer for Moses after the [Butler] trade," Kerr said. "The last couple years there was a clear overlap with [Andrew Wiggins], [Jonathan Kuminga] and Moses. The trade sort of solidified Moses' spot as on-ball defender, 3-point shooter, playing off of other guys. I thought for the first time in his four years here, everything became simpler and was clarified, and he did a great job within that."