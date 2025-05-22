Stephen A. Smith explains what Shai-Gilgeous Alexander needs to do in the postseason for the Thunder after winning MVP. (1:03)

Between being announced as NBA MVP on Wednesday and having the mayor of Oklahoma City proclaim the following day to be a date named in his honor, it's safe to say it's been a good few days for Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The guard had a career year, posting personal bests in both points (32.7) and assists (6.4) on a per-game basis in the regular season. It's not just his stats that have soared -- Oklahoma City, which finished with the best regular-season record in the league at 68-14, is in the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Now, with the Thunder up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals, Oklahoma's capital city is honoring the team's talisman.

"Now, therefore, I, David Holt, mayor of the city of Oklahoma City, do hereby proclaim May 22, 2025, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day in Oklahoma City," the official proclamation reads.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declares Thursday, May 22, 2025 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NPz86JywN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 22, 2025

Devon Tower, Oklahoma City's tallest building, also paid tribute to the guard after Game 1, flashing his initials and "MVP."

Goodnight 2️⃣ you from the Devon Tower, OKC 🌃#SGA2MVP pic.twitter.com/zUmP3nSn7N — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 22, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points and nine assists to lead the Thunder past the Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Game 2 tips off Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.