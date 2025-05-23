Open Extended Reactions

After a miraculous Game 1 comeback, it's time for the Indiana Pacers to try to move another win closer to the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Pacers and New York Knicks will play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

In Wednesday's Game 1, New York held a nine-point lead with 58.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Indiana responded with a fearless comeback to force overtime and take a 138-135 victory.

It marked the third Pacers win this postseason after trailing by at least seven points in the final minute. Since 1998, the rest of the NBA had one such playoff victory, according to ESPN Research. Indiana is also the first team since 1998 to win a playoff game after trailing by nine-plus points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. Entering Wednesday, teams were 0-1,414 in this scenario.

The remarkable victory marks another chapter in the iconic playoff history between the two franchises. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tapped into that history as he re-created Reggie Miller's choke celebration after his long 2-pointer forced overtime. The Indiana legend was in attendance to witness the moment, too, as an announcer for TNT.

Can the Knicks bounce back or will the Pacers head home up 2-0? Follow along for the top moments.