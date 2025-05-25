Open Extended Reactions

From the 2025 Indy 500 running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon to Game 3 of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Eastern Conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it's a big day for sports in Indiana's capital.

The Pacers are two wins away from the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since the 1999-2000 season, coming off a 114-109 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the series at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Forward Pascal Siakam led the way for Indiana in Game 2, pouring in a playoff-career-high 39 points.

New York is looking to start a series comeback that would make franchise history. The Knicks are 0-14 in best-of-seven series when they go down 0-2, according to ESPN Research. By contrast, the Pacers have never lost such a series after taking a 2-0 lead (9-0 all time).

Can Indiana push the Knicks to the brink by taking a commanding 3-0 series lead at home? Or will New York take the first step in swinging the series' momentum?

Here are the best moments from Pacers-Knicks Game 3.