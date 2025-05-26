Anthony Edwards and the team flight that led to Minnesota's 42-point blowout over OKC

Open Extended Reactions

When did the Minnesota Timberwolves start winning Game 3 of the Western Conference finals? Immediately after they were trounced by 15 points to lose Game 2 and fell behind 2-0 in the series.

When they rolled up to their chartered 757 flight at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City late Thursday night, no doubt there were some frustrated folks on board.

Jaden McDaniels was annoyed with all the fouls he'd been whistled for while defending MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Julius Randle was steamed after being benched by coach Chris Finch for the fourth quarter. Naz Reid was trying to recite a shooter's mantra in his head after starting the series 0-of-12 from 3-point range.

Then they boarded the plane -- and saw and heard Anthony Edwards.

"Around Ant," Reid said, "you can never really get down on yourself."

Edwards' endless energy can sometimes seem sophomoric. His lack of a filter often leads to hilarity but also fines from the NBA. But for his team, it never leads to negativity, and Edwards' mood after Game 2 was repeatedly cited by coaches and teammates as the catalyst for the stunning Game 3 turnaround in which the Wolves struck back for a shocking 42-point victory.

That pivot has the series at 2-1, with the Wolves gaining momentum into what could turn out to be a series-defining Game 4 on Monday night.

"He always comes in a good mood and he's always ready to go. He was one of the most positive voices after Game 2," said Finch, who affirmed before the Game 3 rout win that he felt his team's attitude was good, despite the demoralizing week in OKC.

"The leadership that [Edwards] has shown this season is up by leaps and bounds. It's just another example of it."

play 2:28 Ant, Wolves stun Thunder in Game 3 drubbing Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves shock the Thunder with a 42-point blowout to take Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

It wasn't only Edwards who backed up his emotional energy with dominant, physical force for a 16-point first quarter in Game 3 that staked the Wolves to a 20-point lead they never looked back from.

Teammates were also watching Randle after his benching.

Edwards, 23, approached Randle on the plane and encouraged him to keep his spirits up. Randle was not happy with the decision, but the 11-year veteran knew how important his reaction would be, not just in the series but in his relatively new tenure with the team.

By the time the plane landed in Minneapolis, Randle was determined to move on.

"I'm the one who keeps saying that it's all about winning and regardless as a competitor, you don't want to let your emotions overtake what's best for the team," Randle said. "I wanted to make sure I came back the same, whether it's a good day or a bad day ... as hard as it is at times, you got to check your ego at the door and that's what I try to do.

"And I think it's, honestly, it's beneficial for me because when I do that and I get myself lost in the team, I'm able to come back and play."

Randle met with Finch on Saturday morning before the team's shootaround, they said, and Finch explained his decision and they moved on.

As soon as Randle walked onto the court, his teammates picked up on his refocus and unaffected mood.

"Ju was a big part of how we came out in this game," Wolves veteran point guard Mike Conley said. "His mentality before the game kind of led the way for how we should start this."

Randle arrived at the Target Center four hours before tipoff to get in extra shooting work after he'd gone 5-of-16 over the previous five quarters.

The only way he outwardly showed his mood was different was through his pregame music, switching from his usual Drake and Nipsey Hussle, to Young Jeezy, a special selection suggested by Wolves development coach James "Flight" White.

"It was a Jeezy kind of day," Randle said. "I just knew I had to get it out the mud, so Flight put on Jeezy and it just got my mind right."

When the game was over, Edwards had 30 points in 30 minutes; Randle scored 24 on a smooth 9-of-15 shooting; McDaniels helped hold Gilgeous-Alexander to a 4-of-13 shooting night; Reid made his first four shots, including two 3-pointers to break his slump; the Wolves were up 31 at the half and got themselves back into the series.

"I never sensed a loss of confidence in our team, I just sensed frustration," Finch said. "They really had a good mentality after these last few days. That made a difference."