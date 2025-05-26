Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Pacers allowing Tyrese Haliburton's dad to attend home games in a suite after his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo. (2:11)

Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, will be allowed to attend Indiana Pacers home games in a suite, beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN on Monday.

John Haliburton has not attended a game after it was decided he would not attend home or road contests following an on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29.

John Haliburton has missed eight games since the decision was made by the Pacers' front office, and he was understanding and accepting of that decision, according to sources. He will continue to remain away from road games, sources told ESPN.

The Pacers lead the series 2-1 after blowing a 20-point first-half lead in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday night.

The incident between John Haliburton and Antetokounmpo happened as the Pacers were celebrating Tyrese Haliburton's go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime that gave them a series-clinching victory over the Bucks on April 29.

According to Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton walked toward the Bucks star waving a towel and swearing at him in a "disrespectful" exchange.

The two were face-to-face before they were pulled away by Bucks players and team security.

Antetokounmpo has said that he talked with John Haliburton after the skirmish and that "we're in a good place."

John Haliburton apologized on social media shortly after the game, writing: "I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again."

Tyrese Haliburton said after the game that he didn't know what happened until he got back to the locker room, but he agreed that his father was out of line and said he had a conversation with him as well.