Tobias Harris hasn't suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers in over a year, but there's no love lost between the forward and the team's fan base.

In the midst of last season, 76ers forward Paul George got stuck in traffic as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated the franchises' NFC Championship Game win. That moment went viral, but George didn't reveal what fans told him until an episode of his podcast released on Monday.

George said as soon as he rolled down his window and was recognized, a fan yelled: "We coulda kept Tobias if you gon' do this s---."

Harris clapped back on Monday, pointing to the 76ers winning four of their next 27 games after the Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Valentine's Day. The 76ers were 20-34 at the time of the parade and finished 24-58; therefore, they actually won four out of 28 the rest of the way.

"Shoutout [Tobias Harris]. It ain't no joke at TB," George clarified on the podcast.

Harris spent six seasons with the 76ers before signing with the Detroit Pistons last summer. Hours before that deal, Philadelphia signed George to a four-year, $212 million deal, preluding Harris' exit from the franchise.

George struggled in his lone campaign with the 76ers, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 41 games.

While the 76ers missed the postseason, Harris aided the Pistons in making their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 73 regular-season games.