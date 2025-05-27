Open Extended Reactions

The New York Knicks have a chance at evening the Eastern Conference finals in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

New York stormed back to win Game 3 behind a 20-point fourth quarter from Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks became the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1998) to overcome three deficits of at least 20 points within a single postseason, according to ESPN Research. They are also the fourth team in postseason history to overcome multiple 10-point deficits entering the fourth quarter in a single postseason.

The comeback Knicks will look to beat a Pacers team that has won both of their previous Game 4s this postseason. Each time Indiana closed its series in the ensuing game, including on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals.

Can the Knicks even the series or will the Pacers take a 3-1 lead? Follow along for live updates.