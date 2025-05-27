Russell Westbrook speeds straight to the rack for a huge layup for the Nuggets. (0:16)

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook is having surgery on his right hand to repair two fractures that happened during the season, he said Tuesday.

"I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon," Westbrook said in his Word of Westbrook personal newsletter. "The comeback is already in motion #WhyNot."

The 36-year-old Westbrook averaged 13.3 points on 44.9% shooting, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes over 75 games for the Nuggets this season. He started 36 games in his first campaign for Denver, the most for the veteran since 2021-22.

The nine-time All-Star and former MVP has until June 29 to opt in to his $3.3 million player option for next season.