Stephen A. Smith says that if the Knicks want a chance to come back in the series against the Pacers, Game 4 will come down to Jalen Brunson. (1:10)

Stephen A. breaks down the keys for a Knicks win in Game 4 (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is available to play in Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Tuesday after sustaining a right ankle sprain in Game 3.

Nesmith was upgraded from questionable to available on the NBA's injury report shortly before tipoff Tuesday.

Nesmith had to be helped off the court as he exited Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks, but he returned with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter and finished the game.

Nesmith walked through the locker room after the game Sunday night with a noticeable limp.

Nesmith has started all 13 games for the Pacers this postseason, averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds on 52% shooting (54% from 3). Nesmith tied an NBA playoff record with six 3s in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the series, helping lead to an improbable Indiana comeback win in overtime. He has also been the team's primary defender on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.