The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Indiana dominated the New York Knicks 125-108 on the way to winning their second Eastern Conference finals. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, while Tyrese Haliburton delivered a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists. The Knicks kept it close at halftime, but the Pacers went into overdrive in the third quarter, outscoring New York 33-24.

The Pacers will go on to face MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the Pacers eliminating the Knicks.

PACERSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 1, 2025

Pascal hoopin... mannnn! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 1, 2025

Gotta give a big S/o to Coach Rick Carlisle. Out coached every coach they played so far. Got Them boys hoopin — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 1, 2025

I was right about this one. Congrats to the Cers! I also know a lot of people have OKC favorite but are you sure??? Also what's the series ending in? I don't think it's that easy of a choice. It will be a heavy weight battle? Who yall got? pic.twitter.com/dYFn13SPuG — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 1, 2025

Congratulations to Indiana Pacers Owner Herb Simon, Head Coach Rick Carlisle, Pacers superstars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakim and the rest of the team for advancing to the NBA Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 1, 2025

The New York Knicks lost Game 6 because their two superstars Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns didn't play well. They also didn't control the pace of game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 1, 2025