        <
        >

          Clark, Magic top reactions to Pacers making 2025 NBA Finals

          play
          Pascal Siakam's best plays of the Eastern Conference Finals (1:55)

          Take a look at some of Pascal Siakam's best plays as Eastern Conference finals MVP. (1:55)

          • ESPN staffJun 1, 2025, 03:38 AM

          The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

          Indiana dominated the New York Knicks 125-108 on the way to winning their second Eastern Conference finals. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, while Tyrese Haliburton delivered a double-double with 21 points and 13 assists. The Knicks kept it close at halftime, but the Pacers went into overdrive in the third quarter, outscoring New York 33-24.

          The Pacers will go on to face MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

          Here's how the NBA world reacted to the Pacers eliminating the Knicks.