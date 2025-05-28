Open Extended Reactions

Former St. John's star RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year and a second-team All-American, is keeping his name in the NBA draft, his agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation, told ESPN on Wednesday.

Luis was the best available player in the NCAA transfer portal, and was being recruited by the likes of North Carolina, Kansas, Ole Miss, Villanova and Georgetown, leaving those programs to search elsewhere in attempting to complete their rosters this offseason.

The 6-foot-7 small forward enjoyed one of the biggest breakout seasons in the country, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while making massive strides as a defender and shotmaker. Luis was at his best down the stretch of the Big East season, going for 28 points and 11 rebounds in the regular-season finale at Marquette and putting up 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Big East tournament championship game against Creighton.

In addition to Big East Player of the Year, Luis earned Big East tournament MVP honors after leading St. John's to the conference's regular-season and tournament titles.

Despite his terrific campaign, Luis' St. John's career didn't end on a high note. After scoring 22 points and making five 3-pointers in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Omaha, Luis struggled in the Red Storm's second-round loss to Arkansas. He shot 3-for-17 from the field and failed to reach double figures in scoring for just the second time this season.

Pitino benched Luis for the final 4:56 of the 75-66 loss.

One week after that game, Luis announced he was entering the NBA draft as well as the transfer portal. He was invited to the NBA draft combine, averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the two 5-on-5 scrimmages. Luis was inconsistent shooting the ball, though, going 9-for-29 from the field and 3-for-10 from 3-point range.

Luis, a Miami native, began his college career with one season at UMass before transferring to St. John's in 2023. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during his first campaign with the Red Storm.