Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes up with a slick steal against Nickeil Alexander-Walker and breaks away for a two-handed jam for OKC. (0:18)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on their way back to the NBA Finals.

Host Oklahoma City punched its ticket Wednesday after defeating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, a game in which NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 34 points.

According to ESPN Research, the 124-194 win made the Thunder just the third team to notch multiple 30-point series-clinching wins in a postseason, joining the 2008 Boston Celtics and 1987 Los Angeles Lakers -- both of whom won the title.

The Thunder last reached the NBA Finals in 2012 after they defeated Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs in six games; Kevin Durant averaged 29.5 points in the series for the Thunder.

A lot has changed in the world -- and with the Oklahoma City franchise -- since 2012. Here's a look back.

OKC was in a different big three era

Oklahoma City's original big three: James Harden (left), Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, there was another big three pursuing the same goal.

Durant, now a forward for the Phoenix Suns, was joined by current Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and current LA Clippers guard James Harden. The original Oklahoma City big three helped the franchise finish its 2011-12 regular season with a 47-19 record and averaged 68.4 points as a unit.

On the Thunder's journey to the NBA Finals, they swept the defending champion Dallas Mavericks in the first round, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games and took the Spurs in six.

When Oklahoma City reached the Finals, the big three faced the Miami Heat's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who combined to average 68.5 points in their title run compared to 70 for Durant, Westbrook and Harden.

Oklahoma City won Game 1 before losing four straight, and the Heat hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy and James earned his first NBA Finals MVP honors.

Kevin Durant made his acting debut

Months after Durant and his team lost to the Heat, his first film debuted.

In "Thunderstruck," which was released in August 2012, Durant mysteriously switches skill sets with a student who idolizes the then-Thunder star. The young fan becomes the standout on his high school basketball team while Durant enters a slump.

The film grossed $587,211 worldwide in its 250-theater showing.

Nicki Minaj took over the rap world

"Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" is Nicki Minaj's second studio album. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Minaj, who is signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment record label, topped the Billboard charts with her rap album "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded." The album, released on Jan. 1, 2012, featured the hit song "Beez in the Trap," with 2 Chainz, and spent 25 weeks on the Billboard Top 100. "Pink Friday" won the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album in 2013.

Instagram expanded beyond iOS

Instagram, a social media app used for photo and video sharing, was available for Apple products in its official release in 2010. Over time, the app became more popular, and Instagram was bought for $1 million in cash and stock by Facebook 18 months after its launch. Instagram made the app available on the Android app store in April 2012 after "working tirelessly" to make it Android-friendly.