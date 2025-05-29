Open Extended Reactions

The New York Knicks' season is on the brink as they host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Indiana has a 3-1 lead over New York and closed each of its previous two series this postseason in five games. The Pacers have won four straight games in playoff-series-clinching scenarios, the longest streak in franchise history, On the contrary, the Knicks are 1-3 under head coach Tom Thibodeau when facing elimination.

With a win on Thursday, the Pacers would be the lowest-seeded team (4-seed) to lose one game or fewer in each series en route to the NBA Finals since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984.

In Game 4, Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a historic stat line. He had 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnovers, becoming the third different player in NBA history with 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a playoff game -- joining Oscar Robertson (2x) and Nikola Jokic. He was also the first player with 30 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers in a playoff game since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78.

Will the Pacers close it out or can the Knicks force a Game 6? Follow along for the top moments from Pacers-Knicks Game 5.