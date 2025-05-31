Open Extended Reactions

The Eastern Conference finals are heading to Game 6 in Indianapolis with the Indiana Pacers leading the series 3-2, setting up a chance for them to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

But in their way stands the gritty Knicks, who, after losing two games at Madison Square Garden and one on the road, extended their chance at a comeback Thursday by defeating the Pacers for the first time in New York this series.

Our NBA insiders break down the most important things to watch heading into this crucial Game 6, including how the Pacers can close out the series and what choices the Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau need to make to force a Game 7 back in MSG.

How we got here

When the Pacers won Game 1 of this series with a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback at Madison Square Garden, it wasn't surprising this best-of-seven affair would end up this way: with the Pacers holding a 3-2 series lead and a chance at an NBA Finals berth. The Pacers have largely controlled the run of play, repeatedly attacking the Knicks defensively -- Jalen Brunson, in particular -- and with outstanding performances from Tyrese Haliburton, especially a spectacular 32-point, 15-assist, no-turnover game in Game 4. That script flipped in Game 5, when New York led wire-to-wire to send the series to a Game 6. -- Tim Bontemps

The Pacers will reach their first NBA Finals since 2000 if ______.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 21 points and 10 assists in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Haliburton bounces back. After one of the most impressive performances for a point guard in playoff history in Game 4, Haliburton put up a dud in Game 5.

As Haliburton goes, so go the Pacers. It has been true all season -- they are 30-3 (regular season and playoffs) when Haliburton scores more than 20 points -- and especially during the playoffs. He's averaging 21.3 points on 47.7% shooting in their 11 wins this postseason, compared with 11.5 points and 39% in their four losses. In Game 5, Haliburton scored eight points.

Haliburton's point totals don't often tell the whole story because of the way his passing unlocks the Pacers' offense, but he acknowledged he needs to be more aggressive in Game 6, and he vowed to do more.

"I've got to be better," Haliburton said Thursday night. "And I will be better in Game 6." -- Jamal Collier

Who is the biggest X factor that needs to step up in Game 6?

Aaron Nesmith shot 1-for-8 and played just 16 minutes in Game 5 for the Pacers, and he admitted afterward that his ankle isn't 100 percent. But he's a crucial contributor on both ends, as a spacer on offense (50% 3-point shooting in the playoffs) and by far the team's best option to defend Jalen Brunson. Indiana must hope he can look healthier and play more in Game 6.

For the Knicks, the biggest X factor is Brunson's defense. Indiana has targeted him all series, and he was repeatedly torched in Game 4; when Brunson guarded ball screens that led directly to a shot, foul or turnover in that game, Indiana scored a whopping 1.53 points per play, according to GeniusIQ. But in Game 5, the Pacers weren't able to target Brunson as effectively and scored just 0.83 points per direct pick. It was Brunson's first positive defensive game of the series, according to Net Points -- and New York hopes he can supply a similar effort in Game 6 along with his usual offensive excellence. -- Zach Kram

The most crucial decision Tom Thibodeau should consider for Game 6 is ____.

The New York Knicks committed 22 fouls against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

His rotation, and merely continuing to be flexible with it. No, that isn't exactly what he's known for, but it has been a saving grace for him and the Knicks in this series.

One reason New York was able to force Game 6 is that the club ultimately wasn't hindered by Towns' foul trouble in the second half Thursday. When he picked up his fourth foul -- and Thibodeau quickly audibled by plugging in highly disruptive center Mitchell Robinson -- the Pacers opted to foul the poor free-throw-shooting big man intentionally. It was the one time that New York potentially looked in danger of faltering, as its 20-point lead from earlier in the game shrank to a 10-point advantage.

But Thibodeau subbed in rarely used big man Precious Achiuwa, and the Knicks went on a 12-0 run shortly after, extending the lead to 22. Thibodeau has found success throughout this series when going to reserves such as Delon Wright and Landry Shamet, base-level defenders who can hold up against a potent Indiana offense. -- Chris Herring

Game 7 at the Garden would be ____.

Electric. Last year, these two teams played an enthralling seven-game series, but by the end of the first quarter of that Game 7 at MSG, New York was down four starters. Julius Randle, Robinson, Brunson and OG Anunoby were sidelined with injuries, turning the final three quarters into little more than a formality. If the Knicks can force the series back to New York -- which, to be clear, is a tall order considering the advantages Indiana has enjoyed for the majority of this affair -- there won't be any more exhilarating place to be on the planet than the World's Most Famous Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. It's fun to think about, but the Knicks still have an awful lot of work to do to make that a reality. -- Bontemps