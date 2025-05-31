The Indiana Pacers will have another shot to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

The Pacers will return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Saturday, whom they lead in the series 3-2.

Indiana is coming off a Game 5 111-94 loss to New York, where Jalen Brunson put up a dominant 32-point performance, followed by Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points and 13 rebounds to force a Game 6.

Saturday could possibly turn into a repeat of the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals, where the Pacers defeated the Knicks 93-80 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

New York collected a win over Indiana during Game 3 -- the first game of the series in Indiana -- where the Knicks completed a 20-point comeback led by Towns' 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The Knicks will look to rely on big performances from their big men -- Towns and Mitchell Robinson -- and the star power of Brunson to stay alive.

Brunson has scored 189 points from drives, the third most points scored from drives in a single postseason, according to ESPN Research.

Will Indiana advance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Larry O'Brien Trophy or can New York force a Game 7? Follow along with live updates, highlights and best moments.